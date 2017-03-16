Here's what Trump's budget proposes to cut

Story highlights Virtually every non-defense agency will see some sort of cut

Trump's budget would eliminate funding for some agencies entirely

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump unveiled his first budget blueprint on Thursday, and to offset increases in defense spending, the President is proposing $54 billion in cuts to large parts of the federal government and popular programs big and small.

Trump's budget would cut off funding entirely for several agencies, including arts, public broadcasting and development groups, and also proposes steep cuts to agencies like the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

Virtually every agency will see some sort of cut, with only Defense, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs getting a boost.

Congress will have the final say, and lawmakers have already expressed opposition to many of the proposals.

Here's a look at some of the major cuts in the President's budget blueprint

Read More