Story highlights Trudeau invites Ivanka Trump for Broadway show about Canadian hospitality

Musical is about how Canadian town reacted when 6,579 passengers landed there on 9/11

(CNN) At a Broadway show about welcoming people during a time of need, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted Ivanka Trump as his guest of honor.

The first daughter sat in the audience Wednesday night alongside US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The show, " Come From Away ," is a musical about the generosity of a remote Canadian town that welcomed 6,579 airline passengers who ended up stranded in Newfoundland after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

"This story really shows that even in those darkest moments, we can lean on each other," Trudeau told the CBC. "Being there for each other in times of difficulties is something Newfoundlanders get, and it's certainly something Canadians and Americans get."

Trudeau also downplayed the notion of tensions between the US and Canada, given the two countries' diverging policies on refugees and immigrants.

