(CNN) Carol Moseley Braun is a good reminder that women's history isn't ancient history -- some glass ceilings have only been shattered recently.

Moseley Braun was the first African-American woman elected to the US Senate -- in 1992 -- and the first female senator from her home state of Illinois.

"It was life-changing," she told CNN in a recent interview. "I wasn't setting out to be a 'first' anything. It was an accident of history."

After obtaining her degree in political science at the University of Illinois and studied law at the University of Chicago, Moseley Braun worked in the US Attorney's office from 1973-1977. Putting her political science studies to work, the Democrat served in the Illinois House for a decade beginning in 1978.