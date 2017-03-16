Paul Ryan: 'No such wiretap existed'

Story highlights Trump and the White House have retreated from the President's stunning accusation

The House Intelligence Committee has requested any evidence of a wiretap from the Justice Department

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that "no such wiretap existed," citing intelligence reports to House leaders after President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower last year.

"The intelligence committees, in their continuing, widening, ongoing investigations of all things Russia, got to the bottom -- at least so far with respect to our intelligence community -- that no such wiretap existed," Ryan said in response to a question from CNN at a news conference.

Ryan's comment comes as Trump and the White House have retreated from the President's stunning accusation in a tweet two weeks ago.

"When I say wiretapping, those words were in quotes. That really covers -- because wiretapping is pretty old-fashioned stuff -- but that really covers surveillance and many other things. And nobody ever talks about the fact that it was in quotes, but that's a very important thing," Trump told Fox News Wednesday

The four lawmakers leading the House and Senate intelligence committees looking into Russia's interference in the US elections have all said they have not seen any evidence to back up Trump's claims. The House Intelligence Committee has requested any evidence of a wiretap from the Justice Department by Monday.