Trump budget director dispassionately defends 'fairly compassionate' budget

Story highlights Mulvaney defended the budget outline

He said he didn't believe many domestic expenditures were efficient or effective

Washington (CNN) "Fairly compassionate."

That's how White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Thursday described the President Donald Trump's budget proposal after being asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if its cuts were "hard-hearted" and targeted elderly and children.

"No, I don't think so. In fact, I think it's probably one of the most compassionate things we can do," Mulvaney added.

Trump's budget blueprint calls for an increase in defense spending and corresponding cuts to a slew of programs, including climate change research, foreign aid and funding that supports Meals on Wheels and after-school programs.

"This budget simply reallocates and reprioritizes spending as any family or business would do," Mulvaney said.

Read More