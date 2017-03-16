Michelle Obama kales it on 'MasterChef Junior'

Story highlights Michelle Obama made an appearance on MasterChef Junior

The mystery challenge boxes were inspired by her White House kitchen garden

Washington (CNN) She's kept a low profile since leaving the White House, but former first lady Michelle Obama was back in the spotlight Thursday night, making an appearance on Fox's "MasterChef Junior." And yes, vegetables were involved.

Obama was a special guest on the mystery challenge portion of the child cooking reality television competition. The episode was taped prior to inauguration when her husband, President Barack Obama, was still in office.

As the episode began, a man dressed in a suit, sunglasses and American flag pin brought host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, an official-looking red phone. Ramsay placed a call, asking to speak to "the boss of the house ... no, not him, I need the real boss of the house."

The suit-clad man whispered something into his sleeve, and a screen came down from the ceiling, complete with fog special effects.

