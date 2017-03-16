Breaking News

Michelle Obama kales it on 'MasterChef Junior'

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 8:09 PM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Why Michelle Obama dances with veggies
Why Michelle Obama dances with veggies

    JUST WATCHED

    Why Michelle Obama dances with veggies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why Michelle Obama dances with veggies 02:20

Story highlights

  • Michelle Obama made an appearance on MasterChef Junior
  • The mystery challenge boxes were inspired by her White House kitchen garden

Washington (CNN)She's kept a low profile since leaving the White House, but former first lady Michelle Obama was back in the spotlight Thursday night, making an appearance on Fox's "MasterChef Junior." And yes, vegetables were involved.

Obama was a special guest on the mystery challenge portion of the child cooking reality television competition. The episode was taped prior to inauguration when her husband, President Barack Obama, was still in office.
As the episode began, a man dressed in a suit, sunglasses and American flag pin brought host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, an official-looking red phone. Ramsay placed a call, asking to speak to "the boss of the house ... no, not him, I need the real boss of the house."
    Michelle Obama's healthy lunch program may be in jeopardy
    The suit-clad man whispered something into his sleeve, and a screen came down from the ceiling, complete with fog special effects.
    Read More
    Then, she appeared on the screen.
    "I'm Michelle Obama, and tonight, I am thrilled to deliver your next mystery box challenge. Please head back to your stations," the then-first lady said.
    The final 14 young cooks in the competition, aged 8 to 13, gasped and shrieked with surprise, racing to their kitchen stations.
    "I'm like, about to die. R.I.P. me, oh my God. I mean, Michelle Obama is a wonder woman and I look up to her so much. She is my idol," contestant Jasmine, 11, said.
    Contestants lifted the lids of their weekly mystery boxes to reveal ingredients inspired by the White House kitchen garden.
    "For your mystery box challenge, I'm asking all of you to come up with an original recipe that's healthy and follows the 'my plate' symbol, filing half your plate with fruits and veggies, and the rest with whole grains, lean protein and dairy," Obama instructed.
    The challenge wasn't met with enthusiasm by all the young chefs.
    President Obama made headlines with his final State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 12, but it was Michelle Obama who was trending on Facebook afterward. The first lady wore a marigold dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez that sold out online before her husband&#39;s speech was over. Here&#39;s a look at some of her other fashion choices.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    President Obama made headlines with his final State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 12, but it was Michelle Obama who was trending on Facebook afterward. The first lady wore a marigold dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez that sold out online before her husband's speech was over. Here's a look at some of her other fashion choices.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    The first lady chose &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2015/01/20/michelle-obama-state-of-the-union-dress-2015_n_6509516.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this Michael Kors tweed skirt suit&lt;/a&gt; for the 2015 State of the Union address.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    The first lady chose this Michael Kors tweed skirt suit for the 2015 State of the Union address.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Obama wore &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/01/28/michelle-obama-state-of-the-union-dress-2014_n_4676593.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this forest green Azzedine Alaia ensemble&lt;/a&gt; -- which included a full-skirted dress, an oversized belt and a cropped jacket -- for the State of the Union address on January 28, 2014.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama wore this forest green Azzedine Alaia ensemble -- which included a full-skirted dress, an oversized belt and a cropped jacket -- for the State of the Union address on January 28, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    For the Inauguration Night balls in 2013, Obama wore a ruby-colored chiffon and velvet gown by Jason Wu, the same designer who made her 2009 inaugural dress. Known for her continuous support of emerging designers, the first lady essentially made the Taiwanese-born designer a household name in 2009 by wearing his dress.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    For the Inauguration Night balls in 2013, Obama wore a ruby-colored chiffon and velvet gown by Jason Wu, the same designer who made her 2009 inaugural dress. Known for her continuous support of emerging designers, the first lady essentially made the Taiwanese-born designer a household name in 2009 by wearing his dress.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    For Inauguration Day in 2013, the first lady mixed &quot;high&quot; and &quot;low&quot; fashion with a belt from J. Crew, a coat and dress by Thom Browne, Reed Krakoff boots and a necklace by Cathy Waterman, the White House said. After the festivities, the outfit and accessories were to go to the National Archives.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    For Inauguration Day in 2013, the first lady mixed "high" and "low" fashion with a belt from J. Crew, a coat and dress by Thom Browne, Reed Krakoff boots and a necklace by Cathy Waterman, the White House said. After the festivities, the outfit and accessories were to go to the National Archives.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Obama is known for her loyalty to designers and brands from a variety of price points, often wearing the same items on multiple occasions. At the president&#39;s swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2013, she debuted a dress by Reed Krakoff, whose jackets and gowns she has worn before. Krakoff, the creative director of Coach, started his own label in 2010, &lt;a href=&quot;http://mrs-o.com/newdata/tag/reed-krakoff&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;style blog Mrs. O noted&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama is known for her loyalty to designers and brands from a variety of price points, often wearing the same items on multiple occasions. At the president's swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2013, she debuted a dress by Reed Krakoff, whose jackets and gowns she has worn before. Krakoff, the creative director of Coach, started his own label in 2010, style blog Mrs. O noted.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Obama greeted the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2012 in a striking gold lamé gown by Michael Kors, fashion consultant Mikki Taylor noted.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama greeted the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2012 in a striking gold lamé gown by Michael Kors, fashion consultant Mikki Taylor noted.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    At the final 2012 presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, Obama donned the same Thom Browne fog-gray dress with black lace overlay that she had worn at the Democratic National Convention, reworked this time with a black belt and a stone brooch, Taylor noted.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    At the final 2012 presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, Obama donned the same Thom Browne fog-gray dress with black lace overlay that she had worn at the Democratic National Convention, reworked this time with a black belt and a stone brooch, Taylor noted.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    The first lady worked the crowd at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a Tracy Reese sheath with pink suede pumps by J. Crew, according to Taylor.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    The first lady worked the crowd at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a Tracy Reese sheath with pink suede pumps by J. Crew, according to Taylor.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    Obama wore a gown by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2012 in Washington.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama wore a gown by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2012 in Washington.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Obama showed her right to bare arms in a Zac Posen sheath at a state dinner in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron on March 14, 2012, at the White House.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama showed her right to bare arms in a Zac Posen sheath at a state dinner in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron on March 14, 2012, at the White House.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    For a January 2012 lunch with Parklawn Elementary School students in Alexandria, Virginia, Obama wore an argyle sweater from J. Crew. The sweater has made multiple appearances since.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    For a January 2012 lunch with Parklawn Elementary School students in Alexandria, Virginia, Obama wore an argyle sweater from J. Crew. The sweater has made multiple appearances since.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    The first lady wore a Vera Wang gown to the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 4, 2011.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    The first lady wore a Vera Wang gown to the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 4, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    The first lady worked her signature elegance at the Congressional Black Caucus&#39; Phoenix Awards in 2011, pairing a floor length, a double-face paillette fishtail skirt by Michael Kors with a black top and a Peter Soronen corset belt, Taylor said.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    The first lady worked her signature elegance at the Congressional Black Caucus' Phoenix Awards in 2011, pairing a floor length, a double-face paillette fishtail skirt by Michael Kors with a black top and a Peter Soronen corset belt, Taylor said.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    The first lady made an entrance at the 2011 Medal of Honor ceremony in a brocade dress by Barbara Tfank that she has worn on multiple occasions since, Taylor said.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    The first lady made an entrance at the 2011 Medal of Honor ceremony in a brocade dress by Barbara Tfank that she has worn on multiple occasions since, Taylor said.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Obama highlighted Naeem Khan&#39;s talents in a scarlet-hued gown with matte crushed sequins and abstract wind-blown roses on scarlet tulle at the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors, according to Taylor.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama highlighted Naeem Khan's talents in a scarlet-hued gown with matte crushed sequins and abstract wind-blown roses on scarlet tulle at the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors, according to Taylor.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    At the annual Clinton Global Initiative in September 2010, the first lady played up her passion for prints with a Moschino Cheap &amp;amp; Chic multipatterned chemise that featured hothouse flowers on top and a digital print on the bottom, Taylor noted.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    At the annual Clinton Global Initiative in September 2010, the first lady played up her passion for prints with a Moschino Cheap & Chic multipatterned chemise that featured hothouse flowers on top and a digital print on the bottom, Taylor noted.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Obama transitioned from a daytime meeting with Mexico&#39;s first lady to an awards ceremony on February 25, 2010, &lt;a href=&quot;http://mrs-o.com/newdata/2010/2/26/lovely-knots.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wearing the same Jason Wu dress&lt;/a&gt;, according to the style blog Mrs. O.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama transitioned from a daytime meeting with Mexico's first lady to an awards ceremony on February 25, 2010, wearing the same Jason Wu dress, according to the style blog Mrs. O.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Obama has worn &lt;a href=&quot;http://mrs-o.com/newdata/2009/8/17/scenes-from-the-weekend-updated.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;this Target dress&lt;/a&gt; on multiple occasions since being photographed in it as she stepped off Air Force One with daughter Sasha on August 15, 2009, according to the Mrs. O blog.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama has worn this Target dress on multiple occasions since being photographed in it as she stepped off Air Force One with daughter Sasha on August 15, 2009, according to the Mrs. O blog.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Obama has been known to wear dresses from mass retailer Talbots and accessorize them with signature pieces such as this sweater from Dear Cashmere and a belt by Sonia Rykiel, worn in July 2009, &lt;a href=&quot;http://mrs-o.com/newdata/2009/7/5/bon-voyage.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to Mrs. O&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Obama has been known to wear dresses from mass retailer Talbots and accessorize them with signature pieces such as this sweater from Dear Cashmere and a belt by Sonia Rykiel, worn in July 2009, according to Mrs. O.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Public consensus approved of the ball gown Obama wore on inauguration night in 2009. The dress solidified the first lady&#39;s reputation as having a keen eye for emerging talent.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Public consensus approved of the ball gown Obama wore on inauguration night in 2009. The dress solidified the first lady's reputation as having a keen eye for emerging talent.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Public opinion was divided on the lemongrass shift by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/05/living/isabel-ruben-toledo/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo&lt;/a&gt; that the first lady wore to her husband&#39;s swearing-in on January 20, 2009.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    Public opinion was divided on the lemongrass shift by Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo that the first lady wore to her husband's swearing-in on January 20, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    And the public&#39;s obsession with Obama&#39;s sartorial choices began with the Narciso Rodriguez sheath she wore when her family took the stage at Chicago&#39;s Grant Park after her husband&#39;s victory in the 2008 presidential election. Some lauded the choice as an eye-catching statement; others called it an eyesore.
    Photos: Michelle Obama's evolving style
    And the public's obsession with Obama's sartorial choices began with the Narciso Rodriguez sheath she wore when her family took the stage at Chicago's Grant Park after her husband's victory in the 2008 presidential election. Some lauded the choice as an eye-catching statement; others called it an eyesore.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    michelle obama sotu dress 2016michelle obama sotu 201508 obama state of the union 05 inaugural balls 0121michell style inauguration day07 inauguration 012018 michelle style17 michelle style16 michelle style15 michelle style14 michelle style13 michelle style12 michelle style11 michelle style10 michelle style09 michelle style08 michelle style07 michelle style06 michelle style05 michelle style02 michelle style03 michelle style01 michelle style
    "Michelle Obama wants me to cook vegetables. Not happening. I don't like vegetables, they're evil," said Donovan, 9 (Donovan was eliminated later in the episode).
    But there was an incentive to a well-cooked vegetable: The winner of the mystery box challenge, Obama said, would win a trip to the White House to attend the annual kids' state dinner.
    Then, the heat was on: The contestants had one hour to get cooking, slicing, dicing and creatively using the ingredients in dishes like a lemon branzino, parmesan quinoa and strawberry kale salad.
    After a thorough look and tasting by the judges, the verdict was in. Only one contestant was White House-bound; 11-year-old Justise's pan-seared shrimp with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, eggplant and quinoa won the mystery box challenge.
    Justise attended Obama's final Kids' State Dinner in July 2016, per Fox spokeswoman Annie Geffroy.
    "I am sad that this is my last Kids' State Dinner, but it's not the last of the work that we're going to do on this issue, right?" Obama said at the time.
    Obama frequently used television and social media to promote her "Let's Move" initiative to encourage exercise and healthy eating for children. She appeared on PBS' "Sesame Street," Funny or Die's "Billy on the Street," and showcased her best mom dancing on NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon."
    And she went viral with a 2014 vine, saying, "Turnip? For what?" a play on the DJ Snake and Lil Jon song, "Turn Down for What."
    Obama's healthy food legacy continues at the White House: First lady Melania Trump has promised to carry her garden torch.
    "As a mother and as the first lady of this country, Mrs. Trump is committed to the preservation and continuation of the White House Gardens, specifically the first lady's Kitchen Garden and the Rose Garden," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady, said in a statement to CNN last month.
    However, the fate of one of Obama's signature achievements may be in question: A key lobbying group, the School Nutrition Association, released recommendations earlier this month to scale back federal nutrition standards she championed and were set under the Obama administration.
    The association's recommendations would roll back key provisions of the "Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act," legislation spearheaded by Obama, and her "Let's Move!" campaign.