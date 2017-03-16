Senator: EPA is 'brainwashing our kids'

Story highlights Inhofe was speaking in the context of deep cuts proposed by the White House for the agency

He did not point to any specific examples to back up his claim

(CNN) Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe accused the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday of creating "propaganda" and "brainwashing" American children.

"We are going to take all this stuff that comes out of the EPA that is brainwashing our kids, that is propaganda, things that aren't true, allegations," the Republican told CNN's Poppy Harlow on "New Day."

Inhofe was speaking in the context of deep cuts proposed by the White House for the agency in the $1.1 trillion budget outline it released Thursday morning.

Later in the interview, Harlow asked the senator to clarify the brainwashing remark, but he instead defended EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who made a name for himself as Oklahoma attorney general suing the agency.

