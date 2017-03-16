Mixed reception on Capitol Hill to Trump's proposed budget

Story highlights Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline Thursday

Trump's plan aims to slash EPA funds by 31% and HUD by 13.2%

(CNN) Republicans on Capitol Hill Thursday applauded the ramp up in defense spending and cuts to non-military expenditures in President Donald Trump's proposed budget, while Democrats argued he was jeopardizing programs critical to American families.

Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline that proposes a $54 billion increase in defense spending offset by deep cuts to the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as dozens of other federal programs.

"To dramatically increase spending on defense and significantly cut spending on the diplomats and development professionals that work hand in glove with our Defense Department in difficult and dangerous parts of the world like Iraq and Afghanistan is unwise," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

"It shows an over reliance on the military and an under appreciation of the power and effectiveness of diplomacy," Coons added.

In addition to proposing cuts to the State Department by 28%, Trump's plan aims to dramatically remake the federal government by slashing EPA funds by 31% and HUD by 13.2%.

Read More