Story highlights Budget would cut EPA by nearly one-third

Trump has called for sharply curbing EPA's regulatory reach

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline Thursday that makes good on a series of campaign promises, including cutting Environmental Protection Agency by about one-third.

And his budget director made clear the administration has no intention of going back.

Asked at the White House about the cuts to climate change-related programs, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said those programs are "a waste of your money."

"Regarding the question as to climate change, I think the President was fairly straightforward. We're not spending money on that anymore. We consider that to be a waste of your money to go out and do that.' So that is a specific tie to his campaign," Mulvaney said.

Sources inside the EPA told CNN that they anticipated at least 25% in budget cuts, and possibly deeper. Trump delivered: 31%.

Read More