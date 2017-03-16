Story highlights Budget would cut EPA by nearly one-third

Trump has called for sharply curbing EPA's regulatory reach

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump released a $1.1 trillion budget outline Thursday that makes good on a series of campaign promises, including cutting Environmental Protection Agency by about one-third in an attempt to "shrink the role of government" in American's lives.

Sources inside the EPA have told CNN that they anticipated at least 25% in budget cuts, and possibly deeper. Trump delivered: 31%.

The proposal would cut $2.6 billion from the agency, for a 2018 budget of $5.7 billion, and result in 3,200 fewer jobs, according to the White House outline.

Climate change programs were targeted, including discontinuing funding for the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama's signature environmental regulation intended to curb global warming. Funding would also be cut for international climate change programs and climate change research and partnership programs.

The plan aims to reduce EPA's compliance enforcement budget by $129 million, and eliminate funding for regional efforts like Great Lakes restoration, Chesapeake Bay and other geographic programs by $427 million.

