Trump taps Boeing exec for top Pentagon post

Story highlights The executive's work ties are likely to raise questions about conflicts of interest

Shanahan would have to pledge to recuse himself from issues involving Boeing for two years

(CNN) President Donald Trump has nominated top Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan to fill the second-highest civilian post at the Pentagon, the White House announced Thursday.

As he faces confirmation, the executive's history at Boeing will undoubtedly raise some questions about possible conflicts of interest involving his former employer.

Existing close ties between the Trump administration and Boeing, one of the largest US defense contractors, could also muddy the waters.

Shanahan, who is currently Boeing's senior vice president of supply chain and operations, was tapped for deputy defense secretary Thursday along with nominees for five other vacant Pentagon roles under Defense Secretary James Mattis.

One is David Joel Trachtenberg, who was was selected as principal deputy undersecretary of defense. Currently CEO of national security consulting company Shortwaver, he previously served as the vice president and head of the strategic analysis division at CACI-National Security Research, a large defense contracting company that specializes in cyber analytics, counter intelligence and other services to disrupt terrorist activities.

Read More