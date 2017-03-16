Constituent asks Rep. Chris Collins about lack of town halls

Washington (CNN) Rep. Chris Collins joined CNN's Van Jones on Thursday for a town hall-style event on live TV, and one of his constituents made it there to ask why he wouldn't do the same back home.

Renee Sutton, a resident of New York's 27th District, told Collins, her Republican member of Congress, she was one of the people trying to reach him about hosting a town hall event.

"The actual people you represent are asking to meet with you and you're refusing to do it?" Sutton asked, on "The Messy Truth," Jones' CNN show.

Collins said that while he didn't hold town halls in his district, he did meet with people he represented.

"I have never seen the value of the time commitment for a town hall," Collins said. "I can spend my time with a group of dairy farmers, with a group of health care professionals for a half an hour or an hour, have a real give and take."

Read More