Rep. Chris Collins on Meals on Wheels cuts: "That's not my plan"

Rep. Chris Collins, a longtime Trump supporter, distanced himself from the President

"Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program. It is one I would never vote to cut even one dollar," Collins said

Washington (CNN) New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, a longtime backer of President Donald Trump, said he does not support the President's budget plan to cut funds for Meals on Wheels.

"This is the President's budget, I'm not sure where the details came from. But when we get into appropriations, Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program. It is one I would never vote to cut even one dollar," Collins said.

During a sit down with CNN's Van Jones on "The Messy Truth," Collins watched as Jones spoke to a woman who relies on Meals on Wheels to get by.

"How else would I eat? I don't know. I really don't know how I would receive healthy foods," Christa Patton, a home-bound senior citizen, told Jones in her apartment.

"I used to joke about senior citizens eating dog food. I can understand now, exactly what they are talking about."

