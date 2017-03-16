Republican health care bill clears budget committee hurdle

Story highlights The obstacle for leadership was to pass the bill through committee without significant defections

Three conservatives voted against the bill but that was not enough to stop it

In the end, 19 Republicans voted for the bill, a majority of the 36-member committee

(CNN) Republicans plans to repeal and replace Obamacare cleared a key procedural hurdle Thursday when the House Budget Committee passed a bill supported by GOP leadership and President Donald Trump, despite three conservatives voting against it.

The early morning vote was quicker than expected. The legislation now moves to the House Rules Committee where it can be amended.

Of the 36-member committee, the three Republican defections were Reps. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, Dave Brat of Virginia and Gary Palmer of Alabama, all members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. That wasn't enough to topple the 19 Republicans who did support it. All 14 Democrats on the committee voted against it.

The point of the budget committee wasn't to significantly amend the legislation as it is written but instead package together plans that were already passed out of the House Ways and Means and House Energy and Commerce Committees last week after marathon markups.

The obstacle for leadership Thursday was to pass the bill through the committee without significant conservative defections. A majority of the committee's 36 members supported the bill.

