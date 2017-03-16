Story highlights Manhattan district attorney says Democratic mayor's actions "appear contrary to the intent and spirit" of the laws

Bill de Blasio was sworn in as New York's 109th mayor in January 2014

New York (CNN) Federal and state investigations into the fundraising practices of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have concluded without criminal charges, even though the Manhattan district attorney said Thursday the actions of the Democratic mayor appeared contrary to the "intent and spirit" of campaign finance laws.

In a "rare" statement about the status of an investigation, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York said the office, along with the FBI, had looked into donations solicited by de Blasio's 2013 campaign and others "from individuals who sought official favors from the city, after which the mayor made or directed inquiries to relevant city agencies on behalf of those donors."

"After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal criminal charges against the mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question," acting US Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.

