Intel Dem: Trump may have declassified CIA hack information

(CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Thursday that President Donald Trump may have declassified sensitive intelligence about a potential hack of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"In his effort to once again blame (former President Barack) Obama, the President appears to have discussed something that, if true and accurate, would otherwise be considered classified information," Schiff said in statement Thursday.

Trump told Fox News Wednesday, "I just want people to know: the CIA was hacked and a lot of things taken. That was during the Obama years."

Trump was apparently referring to WikiLeaks' release of documents last week that founder Julian Assange said it obtained through a hack of the CIA.

Requests for comment to the White House were not immediately returned Thursday.

