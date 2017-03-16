Ten of Trump's budget's cruelest cuts

Rachel Black is co-director of the Family-Centered Social Policy program at New America. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The budget released today by President Donald Trump's administration makes clear that he assigns no value to the human cost of his policy choices.

As his framing message suggests, "To keep Americans safe, we have made tough choices that have been put off for too long. " Choices, he says, made in the interest of fiscal responsibility. Fiscal responsibility is a good idea but not when the result is morally bankrupt.

The egregiousness of the cuts he proposes can best be understood through the impact they would have on the access that millions of people would have to such a basic need: food. Here are the 10 worst cuts in Trump's "skinny budget."

Meals on Wheels