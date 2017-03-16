Trump's reckless spending and tax cuts

Story highlights Trump is following in the footsteps of Reagan, the most fiscally irresponsible president in modern US history, Edward Kleinbard writes

Trump is beginning his presidency with the US already in worse financial shape than under Reagan, he says

Edward D. Kleinbard is a professor at Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California and fellow at the Century Foundation. He is the former chief of staff of Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) President Trump's budget outline combines a surge in military spending with massive tax cuts, purportedly in the name of stimulating our stagnant economy. This strategy follows closely the fiscal agenda of Ronald Reagan -- modern history's most fiscally irresponsible President.

Edward D. Kleinbard

Over the past 50 years, the United States has twice endured stretches of four consecutive years where federal government deficits averaged more than 5% of GDP -- the total of goods and services produced in the country. One was in 2009-2012, at the beginning of the Obama administration, the result of an economic and financial crisis not seen since the Great Depression. Budget deficits then reflected fiscal policy the government was embracing in the service of the country, mitigating the pain of the Great Recession and putting us onto a faster path to economic health.

The other was in 1983-1986, in the midst of Ronald Reagan's presidency. Neither foreign wars nor economic crises required these earlier deficits. Instead, they were self-inflicted wounds to the fiscal health of the United States, the results of conscious policy choices to grow the military while slashing taxes.

Pundits still disagree over whether there was an overarching strategy -- to deliberately precipitate a fiscal crisis that would lead to smaller government, or a naive belief that tax cuts pay for themselves -- but whatever the reasoning, Reagan's deficits were unprecedented, and set us on our long-term path of refusing to pay for the government we actually want.

Budget policy need not follow biblical precedent to the letter, but the right response to the Great Recession's fiscal lean years now is to fatten government's revenues up a bit, to reduce the run-up in federal debt that will become increasingly expensive to pay for over time, and to moderate deficit increases so that government has flexibility in responding to the next crisis.