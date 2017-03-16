Donald Trump and Angela Merkel: The odd couple

Story highlights On Friday, Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

David A. Andelman, editor emeritus of World Policy Journal and member of the board of contributors of USA Today, is the author of "A Shattered Peace: Versailles 1919 and the Price We Pay Today."

(CNN) The red welcome mat is out at the White House. Angela Merkel in coming to town. This ought to be a cause for celebration. In terms of ideology, Merkel is perhaps the most conservative ruler of a major country in the European Union.

David A. Andelman

But look out, this lady is also as close to an Iron Chancellor as any German leader since Bismarck two centuries ago. She's tough, she has three terms under her belt and is headed for a fourth, and she has an agenda she's ready to unfold before her host, Donald Trump.

That agenda may not be in any sense contiguous with the one Trump has embraced, and that's where the friction could happen -- if it does. One can only hope it won't.

It's hard to say what's at the top of the agenda since there are so many points of friction before the two even meet: Russia, NATO, trade, climate change, refugees, counterterrorism. So, let's just take them in what should be their order.

Russia