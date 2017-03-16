Donald Trump did not create European nationalism

Andrea Mammone is a historian at Royal Holloway, University of London, writing and commenting on European politics and the far right. The opinions in this article belong to the author. Follow @Andrea_Mammone on Twitter.

(CNN) In the wake of the Dutch election, in which the far-right candidate Geert Wilders was comfortably defeated, it seems clear that despite this setback, a common set of fears and concerns are pushing millions of voters into the arms of nationalist, populist politicians.

The loss of national identity. Disillusionment with mainstream politicians. Unemployment. Globalization. None of these are new features of Western societies.

The problem is that these issues have collided with the refugee crisis and poor economic growth across the continent, leading some to conclude that their countries are in decline.

This challenge to the status quo has, it seems, been aggravated by new forms of rebellion and political activism, made possible through the Internet -- which is something that traditional political parties seem to have not gotten their heads around yet.