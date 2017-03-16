Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. Learn more about comedy on CNN's "The History of Comedy," Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN) Whatever your thoughts about President Donald Trump's impact on America, no one can deny that he's truly made one sector of America great again: Political comedy.

Just look at the yuge "Trump bump" various late-night comedy shows are seeing in ratings because of their comedic takedowns of the Trump administration. Nowhere has that been more evident than with "Saturday Night Live" and Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show," where both are seeing spikes in ratings to levels no one could have predicted a year ago.

Say what you want about the President, but Trump is making America laugh again.

To be honest, under President Obama there was a dropoff in the quantity and even, arguably, the quality of political comedy. After all, Obama followed President George W. Bush, who some consider to be the greatest gift to comedy since the whoopee cushion. President Bush not only inspired jokes and "SNL" sketches, he launched a boutique industry at his expense -- including comedic books, toilet paper and a daily calendar of Bushisms.

Now it looks like the golden age of political comedy is back with President Trump. But there is one tremendous difference between the newest occupant of the White House and former late-night target George W. Bush.