Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York City homicide prosecutor and currently is "of counsel" at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Heiko Maas, Germany's Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection, fired a dangerous warning shot in the direction of US free speech advocates with his proposal to fine tech companies up to $53 million for not acting aggressively against "hate speech" on their social media platforms.

Global companies like Twitter and Facebook have emerged as vibrant forums for the debate of controversial issues throughout the United States and the world. At least here in the United States, both the First Amendment and the Communications Decency Act have provided substantial legal protection to internet companies that merely provide a platform for the free speech of others.

Restricting the use of "hate speech" is difficult and dangerous because it is often so difficult to define.

Historically, US courts have remained focused on the punishment of criminal conduct rather than the punishment of speech. US law criminalizes speech itself only if the speech can be shown to actually incite criminal activity, as for instance a speaker's call to burn down a building, followed by the action of a riotous crowd in setting the fire.

On the other hand, Americans' remain free to praise "Islamic Terrorism" -- or even the repulsive philosophies of the Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

