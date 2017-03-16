The Dutch election might be over, but Europe's headache isn't

Pieter Cleppe is the Head of the Brussels office of Open Europe, an independent think tank specializing in policy in Europe and the European Union. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Just because Geert Wilders' Party of Freedom failed to win as many votes as predicted in the Dutch elections, it doesn't mean wider discontent in both the Netherlands and across Europe has disappeared.

His style may have lost him the votes of people who thought he was too extreme. But it is possible that this was part of a deliberate strategy by Wilders to influence the policy discourse of the opposition. To a certain extent, he's been successful at that.

Rutte's stance was broadly supported across the political spectrum, and international law allows host nations to declare a particular member of the diplomatic staff to be persona non grata at any time and for any reason. However, without Wilders, the Dutch government may not have gone so far.

