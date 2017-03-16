USA Gymnastics CEO resigns amid sexual abuse scandal

Story highlights Steve Penny had been CEO of USA Gymnastics since 2005

Former team doctor charged with 22 counts in sex assault case

(CNN) The top official at USA Gymnastics resigned Thursday as the organization deals with a sexual abuse scandal involving a former team doctor.

Steve Penny had been USA Gymnastics president and chief executive officer for the past 12 years.

"My decision to step aside as CEO is solely to support the best interests of USA Gymnastics at this time," he said in a statement released through the organization. He said he was heartbroken to hear of instances of alleged abuse.

"It sickens me that young athletes would be exploited in such a manner," he said.

USA Gymnastics is a defendant to a federal lawsuit that accuses Dr. Larry Nassar, a former volunteer physician, of sexually assaulting 18 women repeatedly for years during physical examinations. The lawsuit alleges that USA Gymnastics, and two of Nassar's work places -- Michigan State University and the Twistars gymnastics facility -- were negligent in allowing the abuse to occur.

