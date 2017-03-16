Story highlights UK health regulator approves use of the technique by Newcastle University clinic

(CNN) UK scientists have been given the go-ahead to carry out a treatment that will make it possible for babies to be made from two women and a man.

Known as mitochondrial donation, the in vitro fertilization technique involves replacing faulty mitochondria inherited from the mother with the healthy mitochondria of another woman as a way of preventing mitochondrial disease from being passed on to a child.

Sally Cheshire, the fertility regulator's chair, announced the approval Thursday during its annual conference.

"I can confirm today that the HFEA has approved the first application by Newcastle Fertility at Life for the use of mitochondrial donation to treat patients," Cheshire said afterward.