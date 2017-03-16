What to eat to beat a hangover

(CNN) You're enjoying beer, cocktails or some bubbly with friends, and before you know it, night turns into day, and you wake up with a massive hangover.

"Just in the previous decade, we are seeing more sophisticated clinical and preclinical research advance our understanding of all that is involved in a hangover," said Laura Veach, director of specialized counseling intervention services and associate professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

So what can be done to both prevent and treat hangovers? It starts with being mindful of what you're drinking and eating.

Tips to help prevent a hangover

Of course, the best way to ward off a hangover is to not drink, or to drink in moderation, and to be aware of the risks that come with consuming a lot of alcohol.

"Most of the trauma patients I see on a daily basis, who have alcohol-related traumatic injuries, have not heard of risky drinking guidelines," Veach said.

Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts The reality about hangovers – Holiday party season is time to eat, drink and be merry. But too much merriment can sometimes result in a not-so-celebratory hangover.Dehydration is a main factor behind hangovers, as the body recovers from alcohol consumption.Here are some myths vs. facts on hangovers, and what you can do to feel better. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Fact: Stay hydrated – Fact: Stay hydratedAlcohol is a diuretic, which means it increases the amount of water excreted by the body. The dehydration it causes is often behind that morning-after feeling. As a result, the best defense against a hangover is to stay hydrated, says Dr. Gary J. Murray, acting director of the Division of Metabolism and Health Effects for the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse an Alcoholism. Try alternating alcoholic drinks with nonalcoholic ones -- ideally, water. This has the added benefit of spreading out the rate of alcohol absorption. If you haven't had any water at night's end, don't worry: drinking water before going to sleep will still help the next morning, Murray says, although it may result in a late-night trip to the bathroom. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Myth: Pain medicine before bed – Myth: Pain medicine before or after bedTaking aspirin or another pain medication to combat a hangover headache can be tricky.Taking it after a night of drinking before bed is definitely not recommended, Murray says, because the medication can adversely interact with your body or with the alcohol.For example, taking an acetaminophen-based medicine (such as Tylenol) with alcohol can cause liver damage, while taking aspirin in conjunction with heavy daily alcohol use has Taking aspirin or another pain medication to combat a hangover headache can be tricky.Taking it after a night of drinking before bed is definitely not recommended, Murray says, because the medication can adversely interact with your body or with the alcohol.For example, taking an acetaminophen-based medicine (such as Tylenol) with alcohol can cause liver damage, while taking aspirin in conjunction with heavy daily alcohol use has bleeding risks .Taking ibuprofen upon waking is appropriate, if there are no signs of nausea or upper abdominal pain. However, "It's probably better to wait," and drink water first, Murray says. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Fact: Eat beforehand – Fact: Eat beforehand"Without question, it's best to have food in your stomach," Murray says. Eat something either before or during a night of drinking: the food slows alcohol absorption, and the less alcohol absorbed into the body, the better you'll feel the following day. Fatty foods are best for this.Plus, eating "gives you something to do with your mouth other than continually sipping on that cocktail," Murray says. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Myth: Caffeine cures all – Myth: Caffeine cures allA cup of black coffee isn't likely to help you get over your hangover any quicker. Like an aspirin, caffeine may help relieve a side effect (in this case, the sleep deprivation that can come with a late night party) without battling the main problem.Murray says caffeine wakes you up a little bit, and doesn't help (or hurt) beyond that. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts Myth: Waking up drunk – Myth: Waking up drunkIt would take a truly heavy night of drinking to render you still drunk the next morning, Murray says. Instead, you probably have a strong hangover, and your best bet is to hydrate and eat something light. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Hangovers: Myths and facts sleeping hangover myths – Fact: Sleep, eat well



The



Meanwhile, remember what Murray says is the best hangover cure he's ever heard: "Don't drink." The U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends a conservative approach to the day after a hangover: sleep and eat as you are able, to give back to your body some of what it didn't have while you were drinking — fuel to absorb alcohol and sleep to re-energize the body.Meanwhile, remember what Murray says is the best hangover cure he's ever heard: "Don't drink." Hide Caption 7 of 7

Compounds associated with alcohol fermentation, called congeners, are linked to increased hangover symptoms. They are found in larger amounts in dark liquors, such as bourbon and whiskey, than in light-colored liquors, such as vodka or lighter beers. So a darker drink might result in a harsher hangover

"At least two studies show more severe hangover symptoms occur when drinking liquors with very high congener content, but more research is needed since, for example, not all bourbon whiskey is made in the same process," Veach said.

"Findings indicate that overall, consuming greater volumes of alcohol are a clear indicator of hangover risks," she said, adding that simply being aware of the link between hangover risk and drinking greater amounts of alcohol may help mitigate risky drinking patterns and hangovers.

JUST WATCHED The world's weirdest hangover cures Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The world's weirdest hangover cures 02:33

Also, experts recommend not drinking on an empty stomach, which could worsen a hangover.

"Food helps to slow down the rate at which your body absorbs alcohol," said Dr. Arielle Levitan, a Chicago-based internal medicine physician and co-author of the book "The Vitamin Solution."

"Eating may provide you with some additional electrolytes and fluids, which will add to your hydration level," she said. "Alcohol depletes key vitamins and minerals in your body."

Tips to treat a hangover

B vitamins, zinc, Since alcohol can impair your body's absorption of certain nutrients, heavy drinking has been linked in some studies to a decline in levels of vitamin A potassium and other key nutrients -- but eating the right foods can play a role in replacing them.

It's also important to stay hydrated, said Dr. Romy Block, a Chicago-based specialist in endocrine and metabolism medicine who co-authored "The Vitamin Solution."

"If you wake up with a hangover ... drink generous amounts of water right away," Block said.

The US National Library of Medicine even recommends having a glass of water in between alcoholic drinks for preventing a hangover. In turn, this may help you drink less alcohol and decrease dehydration.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

What should you avoid when treating a hangover? Many experts warn against taking medications containing acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, which may cause liver damage when combined with alcohol.

Also, avoid "the hair of the dog."

Veach said that having another drink as a hangover remedy is a common misconception.

"Taking that morning-after drink may temporarily delay the hangover, but when the alcohol level again hits zero, the body will react in ways that we label a hangover," she said.