Here's why Honey Nut Cheerios pulled its mascot

(CNN) In a stark reminder that the world's population of bees is plummeting, Cheerios pulled its mascot, Buzz the Bee off the box of Honey Nut Cheerios.

Bees play a critical role by pollinating 35% of the world's food supply. The fate of many species and billions of dollars of global crops ride on their tiny backs.

Buzz Bee is off the box to help his pollinator friends who are in trouble. Join the mission to #bringbackthebees! https://t.co/6j8CkxO3By pic.twitter.com/LxgkSWgYT6 — Cheerios (@cheerios) March 15, 2017

The company is encouraging people to plant the seeds and post pictures of what springs from the ground on social media.

JUST WATCHED Bees learn 'soccer' in new study Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bees learn 'soccer' in new study 00:49

Wildflowers create bee-friendly habitats where they can collect pollen and nectar, and feed their young.

Bees have been losing their flower-rich homes in recent decades.

There are a number of reasons for the crash of pollinator bees worldwide. Mainly, those are habitat loss (nearly 40% of all land is used for agriculture, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization), climate change (the land that's left is changing, and this is shrinking the ranges of some bees) and rampant chemical use.