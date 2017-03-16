20,000 lbs of frozen pizza recalled over listeria fears

Story highlights Marketside supreme frozen pizza, sold at select Walmart stores, may have been contaminated with listeria

The frozen pizzas were shipped to distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington

(CNN) More than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

RBR Meat Company Inc. recalled its Marketside supreme frozen pizza, which may have been "adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to FSIS. The pizzas were sold at select Walmart stores in a 50.6-oz. box containing single shrink-wrapped 16-inch pizzas labeled as "Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza," with lot code 20547.

During routine sampling, FSIS discovered the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. "There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of the pizzas at this time," according to the recall announcement.

This recall is a Class I recall, which means it is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death," according to the USDA.

FSIS urges consumers who have bought the product to not eat it. They advise throwing away the pizzas or returning them to the place of purchase.

Read More