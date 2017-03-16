Story highlights Muirfield situation 'obscene,' says McIlroy

First time in history female members allowed

Club voted against allowing women members in 2016

Held fresh ballot after losing right to stage British Open

(CNN) They finally voted to accept women as members, but Rory McIlroy says the need for Muirfield golfers to have a second ballot on the issue was "obscene" and "horrendous."

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, the club based at the East Lothian links, voted 80.2% in favour of admitting women this week, overturning a ballot that ruled against changing its male-only policy last May.

The course was removed from the British Open rota as a result, but reinstated again this week.

"In this day and age, where you've got women that are like the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state and not to be able to join a golf course? I mean, it's obscene. It's ridiculous," McIlroy told a news conference ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational event in Florida.

"So, they sort of saw sense. I still think that it got to this stage, is horrendous."

