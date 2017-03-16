Story highlights Muirfield finally allows female members

Club voted against women joining in 2016

New ballot after losing British Open rights

(CNN) They finally voted to accept women as members, but Rory McIlroy says the need for Muirfield golfers to have a second ballot on the issue was "obscene" and "horrendous."

The Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, the club based at the East Lothian links, voted 80.2% in favor of admitting women this week, overturning a ballot that ruled against changing its male-only policy last May.

The course was removed from the British Open rota as a result, but reinstated again this week.

"In this day and age, where you've got women that are like the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state and not to be able to join a golf course? I mean, it's obscene. It's ridiculous," McIlroy told a news conference ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational event in Florida.

"So, they sort of saw sense. I still think that it got to this stage, is horrendous."