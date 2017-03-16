UK cracks down on nepotism in Parliament

London (CNN) The UK is planning to curb the practice of nepotism in the House of Commons by banning elected lawmakers from employing spouses and other relatives with public money.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) that governs the expenses and pay of Members of Parliament, said the ban will come into place after the next general election, scheduled for 2020.

"We believe that the employment of 'connected parties' is out of step with modern employment practice, which encourages fair and open recruitment to encourage diversity in the workplace," IPSA chairwoman Ruth Evans said in a statement.

"On balance, the need for good employment practice which is transparent and encourages diversity outweighs the benefits which some MPs find in being able to employ connected parties."

Keeping it in the family across party lines

