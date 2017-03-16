Theresa May rejects Scottish referendum call

Story highlights May firm on demands for independence referendum

Article 50 set to be triggered later this month

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected demands for a new Scottish independence referendum, saying "now is not the time" for a vote as Britain prepared to begin Brexit talks.

But May rejected the timescale on Wednesday, saying the UK should be "working together, not pulling apart."

Sturgeon had accused May of failing to to engage with her call for Scotland to remain in the European single market after Brexit, and that Scotland risked being taken out of the EU against its will.

But May hit back Wednesday, warning Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), should stop talking about independence and instead focus getting a good deal out of Brexit.

