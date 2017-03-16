Story highlights Interior Minister says injuries caused by weapons and movement of crowds, praises school's response

French Interior Ministry urges people to stay away amid an ongoing security situation

(CNN) A student has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in the town of Grasse, south-east France, authorities said Thursday.

The 17-year-old, armed with a rifle, a handgun, a revolver and two grenades, entered the Alexis de Tocqueville school at about lunchtime and opened fire at the headteacher, CNN's French affiliate BFMTV reported.

Four people were injured by shot fired from a hunting rifle and are being treated in hospital, the Alpes Maritimes prefecture said in a statement, while four others are being treated for shock. The headteacher was among those hurt.

French policemen stand by the Alexis de Tocqueville high school in the French town of Grasse.

The pupil arrested wasn't known to police, the spokesman said. Authorities said the attack was not considered a terrorism incident.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said an investigation had been opened into the incident and that the student was being questioned. He praised the response of staff at the school, saying they had acted quickly to protect students and alert security forces.

Read More