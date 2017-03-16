Breaking News

France: Suspect arrested after shooting at Grasse school

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:58 AM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

(CNN)One person has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in south-east France, authorities said Thursday.

An elite police operations unit was at the scene at the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the town of Grasse, the Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes said.
The French Interior Ministry tweeted that the security situation was ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.
The Alpes-Maritimes Civil Protection agency also warned people to avoid the school and keep calm.
    This is a developing story. More details soon.

    CNN's Vasco Cotovio contributed to this report.