(CNN) One person has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in south-east France, authorities said Thursday.

An elite police operations unit was at the scene at the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the town of Grasse, the Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes said.

The French Interior Ministry tweeted that the security situation was ongoing and urged people to stay away from the area.

#Grasse Intervention des secours et de @PoliceNat06 en cours. Respectez les consignes de sécurité. Évitez le secteur du lycée #Tocqueville pic.twitter.com/st07sg2v80 — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 16, 2017

The Alpes-Maritimes Civil Protection agency also warned people to avoid the school and keep calm.

This is a developing story. More details soon.