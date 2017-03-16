Story highlights Two people have been injured in the shooting, CNN affiliate reports

French Interior Ministry urges people to stay away amid an ongoing security situation

(CNN) One person has been arrested after a shooting at a high school in south-east France, authorities said Thursday.

An elite police operations unit was at the scene at the Alexis de Tocqueville school in the town of Grasse, the Prefecture of Alpes-Maritimes said.

CNN's French affiliate BFMTV reported that a 17-year-old armed with a rifle, a handgun, a revolver and two grenades entered the high school at about lunchtime and opened fire at the headteacher.

Two people are injured, including the headteacher, according to BFMTV, and the armed individual has been arrested.

The school has been evacuated and is currently being searched, BFMTV said.

