France's National Front suspends official over Holocaust comments

Paris (CNN) Marine Le Pen's attempt to persuade the French electorate that the National Front has changed its image suffered a blow Wednesday after a party counselor was suspended over allegations of Holocaust denial.

Benoit Loeuillet, a National Front regional councilor in the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, was suspended after being caught on secret camera claiming mass murder had not taken place during the Holocaust.

In footage, which will be shown as part of a documentary in France, Loeuillet played down the systematic murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

Benoit Loeuillet has been suspended by the party.

"I don't think there were that many deaths," he said. "There weren't six million".

In a statement on his Facebook page, Loeuillet denied the allegations and said he would take legal action against the journalists involved.