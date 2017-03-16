Story highlights Don't forget can opener and toilet paper, booklet recommends, and cover dead bodies securely

The guide was satirized by anti-nuclear campaigners who called the advice futile

London (CNN) A stark guide to surviving a nuclear blast that was first published during the dark days of the Cold War is being reissued by the Imperial War Museum in London.

The 1980 pamphlet opens with this warning: "Read this booklet with care. Your life and the lives of your family may depend on it." Its republication coincides with a new exhibition exploring 100 years of the anti-war movement, the first of its kind at the museum.

"Even the safest room in your house is not safe enough," the "Protect and Survive" guide warns in the opening pages, before explaining how to create a fall-out room and inner refuge using bricks, boxes or bags of earth, pieces of furniture and even books and clothing.

Illustration from "Protect and Survive" shows a family entering their inner refuge in the fall-out room.

Stock enough food and water for 14 days, it advises, and don't forget your can opener. Use a polythene bucket and an improvised seat to make a toilet, it recommends, and make sure you stock enough toilet paper.

Humdrum advice -- wipe your shoes, draw the curtains, listen to your radio for information -- is juxtaposed with more chilling instructions. "You may have casualties from an attack, which you will have to care for, perhaps for some days, without medical help. Be sure you have your first aid requirements in your survival kit."

