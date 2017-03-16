Story highlights The actor said he was bullied as a child/teen

He is speaking out to help others

(CNN) Being a child actor, apparently, isn't easy and "Jerry Maguire" star Jonathan Lipnicki is speaking out about his experiences.

The now 26-year-old recently shared on his Instagram account that he was bullied by peers after film appearances, including the Tom Cruise hit and "Stuart Little."

"As a kid/teen, I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB," he wrote. "I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again."

Im sharing a little of my experience. It gives me anxiety being this open, but being bullied is a universal problem. I am not a victim, but rather empowered because I was able to turn to my art. I am grateful for the amazing life I have and I hope I can pass on that it DOES get better. As much as it is easier said than done, overcoming being bullied is a reality and I hope this resonates with all of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Jonathan Lipnicki (@jonathanlipnicki) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Lipnicki said he was "made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point I had a panic attack every night before school."

The actor wanted to share his experience to help others.

