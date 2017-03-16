Hanson's 25th anniversary tour means you're old

The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Singer Lisa Loeb is best known for her mid-'90s hit "Stay" -- and her iconic eyeglasses.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Before Gwen Stefani was an A-list star with her own line of clothing, multiple Top 40 hits and Grammy nominations, she was "just a girl" fronting one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, "No Doubt." The band's third studio album, "Tragic Kingdom," propelled them to stardom and was released October 10, 1995. That makes it 20 years old in 2015!
The '90s: Reliving a decade
"Good Burger" stars Kel Mitchell, left, and Kenan Thompson reunited for an appearance on "The Tonight Show" on September 23, performing in a sketch based on the 1997 film.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Fox's comedy "Married... with Children" pushed the limits with its irreverent humor. Though the show debuted in the late '80s, it firmly entrenched itself in pop culture during the '90s as fans came to adore the dysfunctional Bundy family.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Who ran the world before Beyoncé? Destiny's Child. In 1999, Queen Bey, right, was reigning over a girl group with a rotating cast but hot singles nonetheless. As listeners prepared for the new millennium, they had Destiny's Child in their ears. The group included, from left, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Kelly Rowland.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Kurt Cobain died in 1994. The Nirvana front man committed suicide at his home in Seattle.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Near, far, wherever you are, you probably recognize this epic scene from James Cameron's 1997 film "Titanic." The movie, which gave Leonardo DiCaprio official heartthrob status and Kate Winslet an Oscar nomination, is the second-highest grossing film of all time in the States. It also gave Celine Dion a huge hit in the theme song that you are probably hearing in your head right now.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Jaleel White has worked very hard to leave Steve Urkel in the '90s, but a character that great just can't die. Although "Family Matters," too, actually started in 1989, White's masterful portrayal is easily one of the most memorable roles of the decade that followed.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Before Disney and Nickelodeon churned out child stars like the '90s churned out grunge bands, Macaulay Culkin stood in a kid star class of his own. If he hasn't trademarked his patented cheek-slap-and-scream move from "Home Alone," he should.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
In 1991, "Home Improvement" introduced Tim Allen to broadcast TV viewers as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, a handy family man with three boys. The middle son, played by Jonathan Taylor Thomas, would become a swoon-worthy favorite.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Before becoming an Oscar-nominated actor, Mark Wahlberg was preoccupied with showing America his underwear as often as possible. Wahlberg would probably like to forget the "Marky Mark" '90s, but that image is etched into our memories forever.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Steven Spielberg's 1993 film "Jurassic Park" was such a classic, it even performed well 20 years later. When the 3-D version of the original was re-released in theaters in April 2013, it earned $18.6 million in its opening weekend. Let's run that past you again: $18.6 million, from a movie many moviegoers probably already own. "Jurassic World," a new movie, is due out in June 2015.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
In 2013, Lenny Kravitz celebrated the 20th anniversary of his cornerstone album, "Are You Gonna Go My Way." Originally released in March 1993, a remastered and expanded version is now available.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
There are so many things about "Sleepless in Seattle" that make us wistful: A) Nora Ephron co-wrote and directed it (may she R.I.P.); B) Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks were the '90s on-screen power couple; and C) the thought of someone finding love through a radio talk show and then flying to meet them is beyond quaint.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
"ER" was must-see TV for many, and while George Clooney, left, is now an actor and director extraordinaire, we loved him as the womanizing Dr. Doug Ross on that series.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
For a life and career that was all-too-brief, Notorious B.I.G. left a mammoth impact. In 1994, the rapper released his debut, "Ready to Die," and in the process created a legacy that lived on after his death in 1997.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Their 1993 album, "Siamese Dream," helped establish the Smashing Pumpkins on the music scene. But it was their double 1995 album, "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," that had the biggest splash. The group went on to be one of the biggest of the decade.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Tom Cruise had Renee Zellweger's Dorothy and the entire audience at "hello" in 1996's "Jerry Maguire." Audiences fell in love with Cruise as a sports agent who finds love while trying to find his way. But the big winner was Cuba Gooding Jr., whose performance as Rod "Show Me the Money" Tidwell earned him the best supporting actor Oscar.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Jamiroquai was popular in the United Kingdom before 1996, fronted by the charismatic singer Jay Kay. Their single "Virtual Insanity" -- and its accompanying music video -- broke the group out into the mainstream in the United States, inspiring style copycats.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
After crossing over from the United Kingdom to the States and the rest of the world with "Wannabe" in 1996, the Girls spawned two back-to-back best-selling albums, a movie and plenty of hysteria. It's been nearly 20 years since their pop domination, and the group's still got it: At the 2012 Summer Olympics, the five members reunited for a performance at the London games.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Marilyn Manson was one of the most controversial figures of the '90s, although the debate over his music didn't boil over until the latter half of the decade. From his "Antichrist Superstar" album to his iconic style, Manson became both the poster child -- and scapegoat -- for disaffected youth.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Britney Spears wasted no time putting her Mouseketeer days firmly behind her when she launched a pop career in 1999. The song, "Baby One More Time," was tailor-made for radio, but it was the slightly salacious music video that sold it. Somewhere, there are adults who still remember every dance move.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
Eminem politely introduced himself in 1999's not-so-polite track, "Hi, My Name Is." Between his effortless, rapid-fire flow and his pop culture-savvy music video, Slim Shady didn't need much more of an introduction than that.
The '90s: Reliving a decade
California trio Blink-182 was on its fourth album when it hit radio paydirt in 1999. With songs such as "All the Small Things" and "What's My Age Again?," Blink-182 became a household name after seven years in the industry.