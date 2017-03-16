Emma Watson says photos of her were stolen

Story highlights Statement says pics were from a fitting

Watson was threatened with the release of alleged nude photos in 2014

(CNN) Emma Watson says photos of her have been stolen.

A rep for the "Beauty and the Beast" star released a statement to CNN about the incident.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen," the statement said. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."

In 2015, Watson discussed how she was threatened with the leak of personal photos after giving a gender equality speech as part of her duties as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

Watson said she dismissed the threat and nothing came of it.

