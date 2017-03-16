Emma Watson says photos of her were stolen

Story highlights
- Statement says pics were from a fitting
- Watson was threatened with the release of alleged nude photos in 2014
(CNN)Emma Watson says photos of her have been stolen.
A rep for the "Beauty and the Beast" star released a statement to CNN about the incident.
"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen," the statement said. "They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further."
In 2015, Watson discussed how she was threatened with the leak of personal photos after giving a gender equality speech as part of her duties as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.
Watson said she dismissed the threat and nothing came of it.
"I knew it was a hoax. I knew the pictures didn't exist, but I think a lot of people that were close to me knew gender equality was an issue but didn't think it was that urgent, that it was a thing of the past," Watson said at the time. "When they saw that the minute I stood up talking about women's rights I was immediately threatened, I think they were really shocked."
This most recent chatter about images comes on the heels of Watson being criticized for appearing in a somewhat revealing photo in Vanity Fair.
The image stirred debate about whether Watson, an avowed feminist, should have posed in the outfit.
The actress said she was surprised by the controversy.
"They were saying that I couldn't be a feminist and have boobs," Watson told Reuters.
"Feminism is about giving women choice," she said. "Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom."