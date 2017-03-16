CNN 10 - March 17, 2017

We have a fascinating show planned for you this St. Patrick's Day. You'll get an explanation of the latest hold on a U.S. immigration order, you'll see historic U.S. nuclear test footage, and you'll see what it's like to hike near a lava lake. You'll also meet a CNN Hero who's helping sick children attend school via robot, and you'll learn how much dye it takes to turn a river green.

1. Park Geun-hye is the former president of what Asian country, where lawmakers and a constitutional court voted to remove her from office?

2. In the U.S., a bull is used to symbolize a type of market in which stock prices are doing what?

3. Name two of the four countries where, according to the United Nations, famine and starvation are threatening more than 20 million people.

4. As featured on Tuesday's show, what word is used to describe a time when day and night are about the same length?

5. As featured on Wednesday's show, what U.S. government agency is responsible for analyzing budgetary and economic issues to help Congress make decisions?

6. Hindus, who recently celebrated Holi, account for the largest religion in the world's second-most populated country. Name this country.

7. What nation's election were international officials closely watching on Wednesday for an indication of what voters are thinking across Europe?

8. A politician named Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for a vote on potentially breaking away from the United Kingdom. What nation could become independent if that vote takes place?

9. An act signed by U.S. President Woodrow Wilson in 1913 established what central banking system?

10. Recently declassified nuclear test footage recalls a Cold War arms race between what two countries?

