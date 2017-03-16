Selena Gomez: 'I just really can't wait for people to forget about me'

Story highlights Selena Gomez is on the April cover of Vogue

Gomez opens up about going to rehab, retreating from social media and why she sometimes wishes she weren't famous

(CNN) Selena Gomez knows there's a price for fame, but some days she wishes she could go back to being an unknown girl from Texas.

"Look, I love what I do, and I'm aware of how lucky I am, but -- how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can't wait for people to forget about me," the singer tells Vogue in its April issue.

This is Gomez's first American Vogue cover. In the story, she says it's been difficult stepping back into the spotlight since returning from 90 days in rehab last fall.

"You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls," she said. "Real people who couldn't give two s**** about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I've done, but it was the best thing I've done."

Gomez has started seeing a therapist five times a week and credits her newfound strength to therapy.

