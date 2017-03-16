Indian police: Suspect confesses after tourist raped, killed on beach

Story highlights The British-Irish woman was found dead Tuesday

A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested, police say

New Delhi (CNN) A suspect has confessed in the case of a 28-year-old tourist found raped and choked to death in an Indian tourist hotspot, police said.

A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Goa Police Sammy Tavares said. He will be charged with rape, murder, robbery and intent to destroy evidence, he said

The cause of death was revealed after a post-mortem examination, Tavares said.

Embassy officials are due to arrive Saturday in Goa to claim the body.

