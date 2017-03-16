Breaking News

Indian police: Suspect confesses after tourist raped, killed on beach

By Sugam Pokharel and Manveena Suri, CNN

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Thu March 16, 2017

A woman walks on a beach in Goa, an Indian state popular with tourists from around the world.
Story highlights

  • The British-Irish woman was found dead Tuesday
  • A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested, police say

New Delhi (CNN)A suspect has confessed in the case of a 28-year-old tourist found raped and choked to death in an Indian tourist hotspot, police said.

A 23-year-old male suspect has been arrested, Deputy Superintendent of Goa Police Sammy Tavares said. He will be charged with rape, murder, robbery and intent to destroy evidence, he said
The woman, who was carrying a British passport and was identified as British-Irish by the British Foreign office, was found Tuesday morning lying naked in a pool of blood near a beach in Goa.
    The cause of death was revealed after a post-mortem examination, Tavares said.
    Embassy officials are due to arrive Saturday in Goa to claim the body.
    The coastal state of Goa, once a Portuguese colony, is a popular beach destination for tourists and is known for its vibrant night life.

    CNN's Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report