Trainee bomb detector puppy shot dead at New Zealand airport

(CNN) New Zealand police have shot dead a trainee bomb detector puppy that was running amok at Auckland Airport Friday, drawing condemnation from animal rights activists.

Ten-month-old bearded collie cross Grizz was training to be an Aviation Security Explosion Detector when he escaped handlers who spent hours trying to coax him away from the runway.

Sixteen flights were delayed before airport staff told police to shoot him -- Grizz was just six months from graduation.

SAFE for Animals Ambassador Hans Kriek condemned the killing, asking why the animal wasn't tranquilized, but a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said he "didn't believe" that had been an option.

Auckland Airport originally announced on their official Twitter they had captured the dog, before revealing an hour later that he had been killed.

Update dog that was on the airfield at AKL_Airport has now been caught — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 16, 2017

Unfortunately an Aviation Security dog was shot this morn @AKL_Airport staff had tried for 3 hours to catch it our thoughts are with handler — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 16, 2017

