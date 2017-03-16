Photos: Zaha Hadid's 'There Should Be No End To Experimentation' Zaha Hadid: 'There Should Be No End To Experimentation' – An exhibition of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid's work titled 'There Should Be No End To Experimentation' is on show in Hong Kong. The show opens two weeks before the one-year anniversary of her death on March 31, 2016. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Metropolis (2014) by Zaha Hadid – The exhibition is in partnership with Serpentine Galleries and features her experimental paintings, calligraphic drawings and sketches.

Hafenstrasse Development (1989) by Zaha Hadid – The show includes conceptual early works. Of the works, Serpentine Galleries' artist director Hans Ulrich Obrist says: "You really see also how to read complexity of how she really thinks about urbanism, how she thinks about cities, how she takes constraints, but you also see that these are actually not only visions for the future, but they are also extraordinary paintings in their own way."

Multi-colour on White (1992) by Zaha Hadid – "Through the process of investigation, she developed this vocabulary that we all know today," says M+ museum curator of design and architecture Aric Chen.

Confetti: Suprematist Snowstorm (1983) by Zaha Hadid – The early works were made without the aid of computer software. Obrist describes her as "a pioneer of technology." "Because not only did she anticipate the digital age with these amazing drawings you can see here, but she also was of course very interested in how technology could enable her to build her buildings," Obrist tells CNN, during an exclusive tour of the show.

Sketch (2001) by Zaha Hadid – The exhibit features several 2D works such paintings, drawings, calligraphy and never-before-seen notebooks with sketches.

The Peak - Hong Kong, China (1983) by Zaha Hadid – "I think we take a lot of things for granted these days as to what's possible in architecture and Zaha can in large part take credit for that -- she was really pioneer," says Chen of her abstract works.

Vitra Fire Station (1993) – The first of Hadid's designs built was the Vitra Fire station in 1993.

MAXXI: Italian National Museum of 21st Centure Arts (2010) – Hadid has won prestigious international awards, including the RIBA Stirling Prize award for the MAXXI Museum in Rome.

Guangzhou Opera House (2010) – Built in 2010, China's riverside Guangzhou Opera House has the signature touch of the late Zaha Hadid. Its contoured profile was inspired by river valleys and the way they constantly change shape through the process of erosion. Constructed from 12,000 tons of steel, the Opera House includes an 1,800-seat and a 400-seat theater.

Riverside Museum (2013) – Hadid's Riverside Museum took home the European Museum of the Year Award in 2013.

Messner Mountain Museum Corones (2015) – In 2016, she was awarded the RIBA Gold Medal.

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center (2012) – With her fluid design for the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, Hadid hoped to move away from the rigidity that defined Azerbaijan when it was part of the USSR.

The London Aquatics Centre (2012) – Several of her buildings are now considered internationally recognized landmarks. The London Aquatics Centre was built to host water sports at the London Olympics.