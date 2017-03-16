Breaking News

Exhibition reveals architect Zaha Hadid's artistic prowess

By Stephy Chung and Kristie Lu Stout, CNN

Updated 1:59 AM ET, Fri March 17, 2017

An exhibition of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid&#39;s work titled &#39;There Should Be No End To Experimentation&#39; is on show in Hong Kong. The show opens two weeks before the one-year anniversary of her death on March 31, 2016.
An exhibition of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid's work titled 'There Should Be No End To Experimentation' is on show in Hong Kong. The show opens two weeks before the one-year anniversary of her death on March 31, 2016.
The exhibition is in partnership with Serpentine Galleries and features her experimental paintings, calligraphic drawings and sketches.
Metropolis (2014) by Zaha Hadid
The show includes conceptual early works. Of the works, Serpentine Galleries&#39; artist director Hans Ulrich Obrist says: &quot;You really see also how to read complexity of how she really thinks about urbanism, how she thinks about cities, how she takes constraints, but you also see that these are actually not only visions for the future, but they are also extraordinary paintings in their own way.&quot;
Hafenstrasse Development (1989) by Zaha Hadid
&quot;Through the process of investigation, she developed this vocabulary that we all know today,&quot; says M+ museum curator of design and architecture Aric Chen.
Multi-colour on White (1992) by Zaha Hadid
The early works were made without the aid of computer software. Obrist describes her as &quot;a pioneer of technology.&quot; &quot;Because not only did she anticipate the digital age with these amazing drawings you can see here, but she also was of course very interested in how technology could enable her to build her buildings,&quot; Obrist tells CNN, during an exclusive tour of the show.
Confetti: Suprematist Snowstorm (1983) by Zaha Hadid
The exhibit features several 2D works such paintings, drawings, calligraphy and never-before-seen notebooks with sketches.
Sketch (2001) by Zaha Hadid
&quot;I think we take a lot of things for granted these days as to what&#39;s possible in architecture and Zaha can in large part take credit for that -- she was really pioneer,&quot; says Chen of her abstract works.
The Peak - Hong Kong, China (1983) by Zaha Hadid
The first of Hadid&#39;s designs built was the Vitra Fire station in 1993.
Vitra Fire Station (1993)
Hadid has won prestigious international awards, including the RIBA Stirling Prize award for the MAXXI Museum in Rome.
MAXXI: Italian National Museum of 21st Centure Arts (2010)
Built in 2010, China&#39;s riverside Guangzhou Opera House has the signature touch of the late Zaha Hadid. Its contoured profile was inspired by river valleys and the way they constantly change shape through the process of erosion. Constructed from 12,000 tons of steel, the Opera House includes an 1,800-seat and a 400-seat theater.
Guangzhou Opera House (2010)
Hadid&#39;s Riverside Museum took home the European Museum of the Year Award in 2013.
Riverside Museum (2013)
In 2016, she was awarded the RIBA Gold Medal.
Messner Mountain Museum Corones (2015)
With her fluid design for the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, Hadid hoped to move away from the rigidity that defined Azerbaijan when it was part of the USSR.
Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center (2012)
Several of her buildings are now considered internationally recognized landmarks. The London Aquatics Centre was built to host water sports at the London Olympics.
The London Aquatics Centre (2012)
Hadid&#39;s firm, Zaha Hadid Architects, which was established in 1979, continues to construct buildings around the world. This train station is dated for completion later this year.
Napoli Afragola High Speed Train Station (2017)
Hong Kong (CNN)"There Should Be No End to Experimentation," an exhibition exploring the conceptual early works of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid has opened in Hong Kong.

Originally conceived by Hadid and Serpentine Galleries, the show presents the Pritzker-Prize winner's experimental paintings, calligraphic drawings and sketches. Many of the works presented predate her first realized building, the Vitra Fire Station in Weil am Rhein, Germany.
"She was a pioneer in so many different ways," Serpentine Galleries' artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist tells CNN, on an exclusive tour of the exhibition."She imagined all these buildings that defy gravity, and the amazing flow. The curves are always exotic and of course at the time when she did these drawings, no one could ever think these could be built. Before the technology, it was completely impossible to build such a complex building. It's completely pre-digital. Zaha invented the digital age, before all the architecture tools."
    Obrist stops before "Malevich's Tektonik," a work of acrylic on paper, created by Hadid in 1976. "It obviously has the influence from Russian activism, Russian avant-garde, she was very inspired by the early 20th century in Russia."
    While the exhibition first showed in London late last year, the Hong Kong opening has been expanded with additional archival material, as well as a virtual reality component -- and its location in the Asian metropolis, is particularly poignant in the architect's career.
    The Peak Leisure Club. Hong Kong (1983) by Zaha Hadid
    Hadid's design for a leisure club, an entrant into the Peak competition in the early 1980's for an architectural landmark in Kowloon, reveals the architect's pioneering vision for unconventional forms and catapulted her to the international stage.
    "It's quite fitting that the show is in Hong Kong. It's where Zaha got her first big break," says M+ museum's curator of design and architecture Aric Chen.
    "It garnered enough attention to solidify her reputation at the forefront of architecture at the time. She had her way of inventing her own architectural language that would make the impossible, possible," Chen said.
    Hafenstrasse Development (1989) by Zaha Hadid
    While the design took top prize, it was never built. But in Asia, Hadid has left her legacy in the region's rapidly changing skylines. Among those include the Jockey Club Innovation Tower in Hong Kong, the Galaxy Soho in Beijing, and the Guangzhou Opera House in Southern China.
    "Her ideas and her push to experiment was universal. I think the results resonated differently in different places," Chen said.
    "Certainly in China, the forms she created very much spoke to Chinese sensibility -- in China of course there's a long tradition of landscape paintings that infuses a real sublime meaning to the relationships to mountains and waters and other natural features, and a lot of her buildings capture that well."
    For more on "There Should Be No End to Experimentation" check out a clip from CNN Style's previously recorded Facebook Live above, a discussion between CNN's Kristie Lu Stout and Serpentine Galleries' artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist during an exclusive tour of the show in Hong Kong. The show will be at ArtisTree, Taikoo Place from March 17 thru April 6.