Hong Kong (CNN) "There Should Be No End to Experimentation," an exhibition exploring the conceptual early works of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid has opened in Hong Kong.

Originally conceived by Hadid and Serpentine Galleries, the show presents the Pritzker-Prize winner's experimental paintings, calligraphic drawings and sketches. Many of the works presented predate her first realized building, the Vitra Fire Station in Weil am Rhein, Germany.

"She was a pioneer in so many different ways," Serpentine Galleries' artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist tells CNN, on an exclusive tour of the exhibition.

"She imagined all these buildings that defy gravity, and the amazing flow. The curves are always exotic and of course at the time when she did these drawings, no one could ever think these could be built. Before the technology, it was completely impossible to build such a complex building. It's completely pre-digital. Zaha invented the digital age, before all the architecture tools."

Read More